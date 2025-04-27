  • home icon
  Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in Game 3 against Rockets? (April 26)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 27, 2025 01:56 GMT
Steph Curry's stats against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 -- Photo by GETTY

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets on Saturday in San Francisco for Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup. 'Chef Curry' struggled early in the contest but caught fire in the second quarter to help his team keep in step with the visitors, down by just 3 points, 49-46, at the break.

The four-time NBA champion played 20 minutes in the opening half and had 15 points, 13 coming in the second canto, to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Golden State played without Jimmy Butler, who was not available for the game after suffering a pelvis and deep glute muscle contusion in Game 2 on Wednesday in Houston.

Steph Curry's stats against the Houston Rockets in Game 3

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry15420125-111-64-4+5
In Game 3, Curry and the Warriors were looking to seize the series advantage after splitting the first two games against the Rockets.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Mike Murillo
