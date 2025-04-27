Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in Game 3 against Rockets? (April 26)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets on Saturday in San Francisco for Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup. 'Chef Curry' struggled early in the contest but caught fire in the second quarter to help his team keep in step with the visitors, down by just 3 points, 49-46, at the break.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion played 20 minutes in the opening half and had 15 points, 13 coming in the second canto, to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Golden State played without Jimmy Butler, who was not available for the game after suffering a pelvis and deep glute muscle contusion in Game 2 on Wednesday in Houston.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry's stats against the Houston Rockets in Game 3

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 15 4 2 0 1 2 5-11 1-6 4-4 +5

Ad

Trending

In Game 3, Curry and the Warriors were looking to seize the series advantage after splitting the first two games against the Rockets.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.