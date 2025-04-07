Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in huge Western Conference clash vs Rockets? (April 6)

Steph Curry and the No. 5 Golden State Warriors aimed to continue their ascent in the Western Conference standings as they faced off against the No. 2 Houston Rockets in what could be a playoff preview. The Warriors entered the game having won five straight, while the Rockets had won two consecutive games.

Curry was quiet in the opening quarter as the game began as a defensive contest, with the Rockets jumping out to a 6-0 lead. The Warriors didn’t score until nearly three minutes into the game, when Brandin Podziemski connected on a 3-pointer. From there, the Warriors heated up and took a 24-18 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets found their rhythm in the second quarter and claimed the lead midway through. The two teams traded baskets throughout the period, and with just two seconds left in the half, Curry drained a deep pull-up 3-pointer, his first field goal of the game, to cut the Rockets' lead to 51-50 at halftime.

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for just 10 points in the first half, while Podziemski and Gary Payton II led the Warriors with 11 points each.

Below are Steph Curry’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Steph Curry 17:21 3 2 7 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 2 0 7

Jalen Suggs calls Steph Curry the toughest NBA player to guard

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, one of the league’s top defenders and a member of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season, shared his thoughts on the toughest players he has had to guard.

During the NCAA championship game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks, Suggs joined WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on a broadcast.

Suggs discussed the challenges of guarding Curry, saying:

"I'd say Steph (Curry)," Suggs said. "Partly just because of who he is. But the challenging part of chasing him around and having to be engaged off the ball and on the ball. That's hard for me. ... Just who he is, I mean, he's Steph. He's shooting from everywhere."

Last month, the Magic announced that Suggs would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured left knee.

In February, Curry had a remarkable 56-point performance against the Suggs-less Magic, hitting 12 of 19 3-pointers.

