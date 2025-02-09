  • home icon
Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in Jimmy Butler's debut against the Bulls? (Feb. 8)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:18 GMT
Steph Curry Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors began a new chapter on Saturday at the Chase Center against the Chicago Bulls. It was Jimmy Butler's first game in Golden State since being acquired from the Miami Heat in a wild four-team deal at the trade deadline.

Curry was part of the Warriors' new starting lineup along with Buddy Hield, Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. They were looking to snap a two-game losing streak though the addition of "Jimmy Buckets" meant there must be some adjustments.

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Steph Cury1013012118:363-63-61-2-3
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

