Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in Jimmy Butler's debut against the Bulls? (Feb. 8)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors began a new chapter on Saturday at the Chase Center against the Chicago Bulls. It was Jimmy Butler's first game in Golden State since being acquired from the Miami Heat in a wild four-team deal at the trade deadline.

Curry was part of the Warriors' new starting lineup along with Buddy Hield, Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. They were looking to snap a two-game losing streak though the addition of "Jimmy Buckets" meant there must be some adjustments.

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Steph Cury 10 1 3 0 1 2 1 18:36 3-6 3-6 1-2 -3

Trending

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback