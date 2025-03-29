Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against New Orleans Pelicans? (Mar. 28)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued a six-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Golden State hoped to grab a crucial win after starting the stretch with a 0-2 record. The Pelicans are out of the playoff race but have relished the role of spoilers, so the Warriors must not overlook them.
The two-time MVP had three points and four assists in the opening quarter. He went 1-for-2, but the Warriors misfired from deep in the first 12 minutes. They finished the period 0-for-12 from behind the arc to trail 28-21 after one quarter.
Curry picked up his scoring in the second quarter. He scattered 13 points in the period behind 4-for-7 shooting. The Dubs were a little more efficient in the quarter from deep, making 4-for-14 attempts to trail by 53-50 at halftime.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.