Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Orlando Magic? (Feb. 27)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 28, 2025 01:10 GMT
NBA: Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry stats against Orlando Magic on Feb. 27.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors began a five-game East Coast swing with a showdown against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Dubs, which won 104-99 in the first meeting early this month, could sweep the season series with another victory.

The two-time MVP did not attempt his first shot until nearly four minutes into the first quarter. He drained a 28-footer for the Warriors' first points of the game. Curry finished the period with five points and two assists as Orlando roared to a 34-23 lead.

Steph Curry exploded for 16 second-quarter points, the last three, a 49-footer that cut the Magic lead to 66-52.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry211 20137-115-72-2-2
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Michael Macasero
हिन्दी