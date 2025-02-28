Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Orlando Magic? (Feb. 27)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors began a five-game East Coast swing with a showdown against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Dubs, which won 104-99 in the first meeting early this month, could sweep the season series with another victory.

Ad

The two-time MVP did not attempt his first shot until nearly four minutes into the first quarter. He drained a 28-footer for the Warriors' first points of the game. Curry finished the period with five points and two assists as Orlando roared to a 34-23 lead.

Steph Curry exploded for 16 second-quarter points, the last three, a 49-footer that cut the Magic lead to 66-52.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 21 1 2 0 1 3 7-11 5-7 2-2 -2

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.