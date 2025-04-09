Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Phoenix Suns? (Apr. 8)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors looked to bounce back after a 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Curry, who struggled with three points in the loss, looked to do much better against the Phoenix Suns two nights later. A win by the Dubs would give them a boost in their goal of grabbing at least a top-four spot in the Western Conference.

Curry shook off his lethargic shooting against Houston with a 13-point display in the first 12 minutes in Phoenix. The two-time MVP went 5-for-7, including 2-for-3 from deep after finishing with a 1-for-10 clip against the Rockets. Curry’s fast start pushed the Dubs to a 37-24 lead at the end of the period.

Curry's efficiency dropped in the second quarter, where he made 2 of 6 shots. The point guard joined the Warriors' inside dominance by making both of his baskets inside the paint. Despite the inefficient stretch, the home team headed into the halftime break with a 69-43 lead.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 19 4 4 1 0 0 7-13 2-7 3-3 +25

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

