  Steph Curry stats tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare in play-in clash vs Grizzlies? (April 15)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 16, 2025 02:44 GMT
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night

After slipping in the standings to close out the regular season, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors looked to secure a playoff berth as they hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday’s showdown for the No. 7 seed.

The play-in clash between the No. 7 Warriors and No. 8 Grizzlies opened with Memphis taking control early, with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. powering the Grizzlies to an 11-3 start.

But from that point on, Golden State flipped the script, with Steph Curry’s co-star Jimmy Butler erupting for 10 points to help the Warriors grab a 31-18 advantage with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Still, a quick 7-0 burst capped off by a Luke Kennard 3 trimmed the Warriors’ lead to 31-22 after one.

Below are Steph Curry’s stats from the game.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Steph Curry07:434322540.0030.0000.00300104
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

