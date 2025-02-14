Steph Curry stats tonight: How did the Warriors superstar fare against the Rockets (Feb. 13)

Right before the All-Star Game in the Bay Area, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to get above .500 as they take on the Houston Rockets. Two days prior, Curry's 25-point performance was overshadowed by the Warriors' 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the new home of Curry's former running mate Klay Thompson.

Against the Rockets, Curry had a rough first quarter. He had just three field goal attempts and made one. This lone conversion came at the 10:22 mark, when he hit an outside shot from the left wing off a Draymond Green assist.

Midway through the second quarter, Curry picked up steam, making three out of four free throws after drawing fouls from Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. The 11-time All-Star then hit double digits when he completed a four-point play, which came about after Aaron Holiday fouled him on a successful three-point attempt.

In the final minute of the first half, Curry scored five more points by converting a layup and making three free throws. He finished the half with 15 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.