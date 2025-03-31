Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against San Antonio Spurs? (Mar. 30)

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth straight road game on Sunday. After beating the New Orleans Pelicans 111-95 on Friday, the Dubs took on the Spurs in San Antonio. Golden State looked to even the season series with a win.

Curry's only basket in the first quarter was a 21-footer off a pass from Gui Santos. The Dubs relied on a balanced attack to sprint to a 44-27 lead at the end of the period. Golden State went 4-for-9 from deep, a key reason it grabbed control of the game early.

The two-time MVP was more aggressive in the second quarter, making 2 of 5 attempts, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc. Curry and Co. were not as explosive as in the first period, but they extended their lead to 68-44 at halftime.

Steph Curry's inefficient shooting continued in the third quarter when he went 1-for-4. He had three assists in the Warriors' dominant 43-29 performance to pad their lead to 111-73.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr kept Curry on the bench in the fourth quarter. The superstar point guard cheered for his team, which rolled to a 37-33 win over the overmatched San Antonio Spurs.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 13 3 6 1 1 0 4-10 2-4 3-3 +24

Steph Curry's team improves to 2-2 on current six-game road trip

After a season-high seven-game homestand in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors started a six-game road trip on Mar. 22 in Atlanta. They lost to the Hawks 124-115 and the Miami Heat 112-86 two nights later.

Steph Curry returned from a pelvic injury to lead the Dubs to a 111-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Although Curry had an off-shooting night versus the San Antonio Spurs, his team drubbed the Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox-less team. The victory improved Golden State's record to 2-2 on its current road trip.

The Warriors will close the schedule with crucial showdowns agains the Memphis Grizzlies (Apr.1) and the LA Lakers (Apr. 4).

