Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform against Blazers? (March 10)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:18 GMT
Steph Curry Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Steph Curry was revitalized by the Jimmy Butler trade and has been playing like an MVP since the acquisition. The Golden State Warriors continued their seven-game homestand on Monday night, welcoming the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center.

The Warriors began their homestand with a 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The team has an opportunity to catch up and possibly move closer to the Top 4 of the Western Conference standings. Coach Steve Kerr's starting five featured Curry, Butler, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Quinten Post.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals in his career against the Blazers. But how did he perform on Monday's matchup versus a team on a three-game losing streak?

Here are Steph Curry's stats at halftime:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Steph Curry1011200016:263-52-32-217
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
