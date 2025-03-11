Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform against Blazers? (March 10)

Steph Curry was revitalized by the Jimmy Butler trade and has been playing like an MVP since the acquisition. The Golden State Warriors continued their seven-game homestand on Monday night, welcoming the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center.

The Warriors began their homestand with a 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The team has an opportunity to catch up and possibly move closer to the Top 4 of the Western Conference standings. Coach Steve Kerr's starting five featured Curry, Butler, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Quinten Post.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals in his career against the Blazers. But how did he perform on Monday's matchup versus a team on a three-game losing streak?

Here are Steph Curry's stats at halftime:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Steph Curry 10 1 1 2 0 0 0 16:26 3-5 2-3 2-2 17

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

