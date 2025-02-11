Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform against the Bucks? (Feb. 10)

Steph Curry had a resurgent game on Saturday in Jimmy Butler's debut for the Golden State Warriors. Curry finished with 34 points, scoring 24 of them in the third quarter, as the Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors continued their road trip in Milwaukee, taking on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks.

Coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting five, replacing Quinten Post with Moses Moody for a smaller lineup. Curry was listed as questionable ahead of the game before getting cleared by the Warriors' medical staff and upgraded to available.

On the other hand, the Bucks didn't have Antetokounmpo, who has been ruled out for the next two weeks due to a calf injury. So how did Curry perform against Milwaukee?

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Steph Cury1564002017:494-103-84-5+4

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

