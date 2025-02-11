Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform against the Bucks? (Feb. 10)

Steph Curry had a resurgent game on Saturday in Jimmy Butler's debut for the Golden State Warriors. Curry finished with 34 points, scoring 24 of them in the third quarter, as the Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors continued their road trip in Milwaukee, taking on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks.

Coach Steve Kerr made a slight change to his starting five, replacing Quinten Post with Moses Moody for a smaller lineup. Curry was listed as questionable ahead of the game before getting cleared by the Warriors' medical staff and upgraded to available.

On the other hand, the Bucks didn't have Antetokounmpo, who has been ruled out for the next two weeks due to a calf injury. So how did Curry perform against Milwaukee?

Trending

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Steph Cury 15 6 4 0 0 2 0 17:49 4-10 3-8 4-5 +4

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback