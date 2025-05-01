Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform in Game 5 against Houston Rockets? (April 30)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors rolled into Houston on Wednesday for Game 5 against the Rockets. After back-to-back feisty wins in the Bay Area, the Dubs looked to end the home team’s playoff campaign with another victory.

Curry and Co. struggled against Houston's offensive onslaught and masterclass on defense in the first quarter. The two-time MVP ended the quarter without a point after going 0-for-2. He had four assists but committed two turnovers. Golden State trailed 40-24 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Warriors' franchise cornerstone bounced back with an 11-point output in the second quarter. Still, he had a rough-shooting first half, finishing the first 24 minutes with a 3-for-10 clip, including 3-for-8 from deep. Curry's contributions hardly made a dent in the Houston Rockets' dominance. The home team led 76-49 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 11 2 6 0 0 3 3-10 3-8 2-3 -17

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

