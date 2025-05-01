  • home icon
  • Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform in Game 5 against Houston Rockets? (April 30)

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 01, 2025 00:53 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry stats for Game 5 against the Rockets on April 30. [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors rolled into Houston on Wednesday for Game 5 against the Rockets. After back-to-back feisty wins in the Bay Area, the Dubs looked to end the home team’s playoff campaign with another victory.

Curry and Co. struggled against Houston's offensive onslaught and masterclass on defense in the first quarter. The two-time MVP ended the quarter without a point after going 0-for-2. He had four assists but committed two turnovers. Golden State trailed 40-24 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Warriors' franchise cornerstone bounced back with an 11-point output in the second quarter. Still, he had a rough-shooting first half, finishing the first 24 minutes with a 3-for-10 clip, including 3-for-8 from deep. Curry's contributions hardly made a dent in the Houston Rockets' dominance. The home team led 76-49 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry11260033-103-82-3-17
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
