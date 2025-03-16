Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform against Knicks? (March 15)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been on a roll since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The Warriors are 13-2 since Butler's debut on Feb. 8 and are looking to finish in the Top 4 amid the chaos in the Western Conference.

Ad

The Warriors welcomed the New York Knicks at the Chase Center on Saturday night as part of their seven-game homestand. Curry has been cooking over the past month, revitalized by the arrival of Butler, who has nothing but spectacular for Golden State.

Curry and Butler were part of Steve Kerr's starting five as usual, with Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Draymond Green completing the lineup. But how did the four-time NBA champion perform against the Knicks?

Ad

Trending

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Steph Curry 11 2 4 0 0 3 0 17:25 3-7 2-5 3-3 -1

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback