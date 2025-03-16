Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar perform against Knicks? (March 15)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:13 GMT
Steph Curry Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Steph Curry Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been on a roll since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The Warriors are 13-2 since Butler's debut on Feb. 8 and are looking to finish in the Top 4 amid the chaos in the Western Conference.

Ad

The Warriors welcomed the New York Knicks at the Chase Center on Saturday night as part of their seven-game homestand. Curry has been cooking over the past month, revitalized by the arrival of Butler, who has nothing but spectacular for Golden State.

Curry and Butler were part of Steve Kerr's starting five as usual, with Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Draymond Green completing the lineup. But how did the four-time NBA champion perform against the Knicks?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Steph Curry1124003017:253-72-53-3-1
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी