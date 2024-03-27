Steph Curry Stats Tonight: Two-time MVP battled through tough-shooting night vs Miami Heat (March 26)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveled to South Beach to tussle with the Miami Heat. After losing 114-102 in the first encounter in late December, the Dubs want some payback in a crucial Tuesday rematch. The Warriors, a win-needy team, are trying to hold off the surging Houston Rockets from chasing them down for the final play-in spot.

Curry came out playing well but was taken out early for a rest. When he returned, he couldn’t get his rhythm back and struggled to put up buckets. The two-time MVP’s inefficient night allowed the Heat to take a 55-53 lead in the first half even without Jimmy Butler and others.

With just 12 points in three quarters of play, Steph Curry added five more in the pivotal frame to help the Bay Area team to a 113-92 win. The Dubs will be thankful Klay Thompson took up the slack when Curry kept misfiring early on. “Killa Klay” had a game-high 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including 6-for-14 trifectas.

Here are Curry’s numbers on Tuesday versus the Heat:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 17 2 6 0 0 1 7-15 3-10 0-0 +19

The Dubs survived a tough-scoring night from Curry to carve out an important win. Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins also stepped up with key buckets and timely defensive stops to help the team. Golden State will be hoping it doesn’t get many more nights like this from the two-time MVP as it tries to finish the regular season strong.

Steph Curry has to score more efficiently for the Warriors to nail final play-in spot

Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors have one of the least daunting remaining schedules left. After battling the Heat, the Dubs will play teams over .500 just six more times. Ahead of them lie Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks (twice), Houston Rockets, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the somewhat favorable schedule, they will have to be at their best.

Curry can’t have many more inefficient nights for the Warriors to retain their spot in the standings. Even teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are capable of beating them if the two-time MVP doesn’t have his shooting touch.

The Dubs survived Steph Curry’s poor shooting night, by his standards, in Miami. For them to arrive where they want to go, he will have to be more accurate for his team.