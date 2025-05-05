Steph Curry stats tonight: Warriors superstar plays in sixth career Game 7 in win-or-go-home vs Rockets (May 4)

Steph Curry suited up for his sixth career Game 7 on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors traveled to face the Houston Rockets in the deciding game of their first-round matchup, with the winner moving on to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2.
It turned into a gritty, low-scoring battle, as the Warriors clawed to a 23-19 edge after the first quarter — even with Curry held scoreless — thanks to a buzzer-beating 3 from Buddy Hield.
Golden State then pulled away slightly in the second, outpacing Houston by eight points to take a 51-39 lead into halftime. Curry’s lone bucket of the half came on a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining.
Below are Steph Curry’s full stats.
Buddy Hield led the Warriors with 22 points and six 3s, while Draymond Green added 10 points and five boards. For the Rockets, Amen Thompson paced the team with 12 points.
Looking at Steph Curry’s Game 7 history
Steph Curry’s first taste of a Game 7 came in 2014 against the LA Clippers, where he dropped 33 points and handed out nine assists, though the Warriors ultimately fell to the Clippers.
In 2016, Curry found himself in two Game 7s. The first was a standout performance in the Western Conference Finals against the OKC Thunder, pouring in 36 points to complete a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit, helping Golden State clinch a 96–88 victory and a Finals berth.
But that same year, the tables were turned in the Finals, as the Cleveland Cavaliers erased a 3-1 hole to claim the title in Game 7, 93–89. Curry struggled mightily in that one, finishing with just 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting — his least effective Game 7 to date.
He rebounded in 2018, tallying 27 points and 10 assists to push the Warriors past the Rockets in another Game 7 showdown.
Curry’s best-ever Game 7 outing came in 2023, when he torched the Sacramento Kings for 50 points in a statement win.
