Steph Curry Stats tonight: Warriors superstar rings up MVP performance at beloved home arena

Steph Curry took the All-Star MVP honors after the Golden State Warriors superstar's 12 points saw Shaquille O'Neal's Team OGs win the 2025 NBA All-Star Championship. The sharpshooter was part of Team Shaq and was key in taking home the silverware. He saw ample support from Jayson Tatum with 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

With the new format determining the first team to reach 40 points as the winner, Curry went 4-8 from the field and the 3-point line to thrill the crowds at the Chase Center. His MVP also marked his second NBA All-Star MVP win after last winning it in 2022. Incidentally, it was also the year the Warriors won the NBA championship and Steph Curry won his fourth NBA MVP.

MVP chants rang out at the arena soon after.

Earlier, Curry ended with eight points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal when the OGs played the Rising Stars side as part of the new ASG format. One of the star moments of the semifinal was Curry's half-court shot that went viral.

With the All-Star festivities done, Steph Curry and the Warriors' focus now shifts back to making their case for a deeper playoff run with Jimmy Butler in the fold.

Steph Curry joins an elite group after winning second NBA All-Star MVP

Steph Curry's second NBA All-Star MVP sees him join some of the elite names in league history. The 36-year-old joins former greats Magic Johnson and Magic Johnson in winning two regular season MVPs, two All-Star MVPs, and at least one Finals MVP. LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is the only active player with the same honors.

Speaking to TNT's Ernie Johnson after collecting his MVP silverware, Curry credited his All-Star teammates for putting on a show at the Chase Center, while adding:

"A lot of history has happened here. But the camaraderie and the legacy that we create is what it's all about. I'm happy to be part of that celebration."

On the season front, the Warriors are yet to play the kind of ball that elevates them to championship contenders. They went into the All-Star break with a 28-27 record and will take on crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Feb. 21.

