Steph Curry straightforwardly warns Warriors about short window as 10-seed conundrum continues

During the post-game interview after the Golden State Warriors loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, Steph Curry exhibited his championship DNA with his never-quit spirit. Curry gave an all-encompassing short answer in response to being asked if there is enough time left in the season to build momentum for the Warriors.

“Absolutely. Sorry for the short answer, but absolutely,” Curry said.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, the four-time NBA champion highlighted the inconsistency of the Warriors' performance this season. Steph Curry also mentioned that he didn't care which seed the Warriors clinch citing that if they play like they played against the Knicks on Monday, they wouldn't go very deep in the post-season.

"Maybe a week or two ago, sixth seed was the motivation. Right now, I think I can care less about where you're at, it's just inconsistency of how we're playing, that's the most important thing cause honestly who cares what seed you are?" Steph Curry said.

He added:

"If you play like we did tonight — six, seven, eight, nine, 10 — whatever it is, doesn’t matter, you’re not getting very far so, that's the perspective and the focus, it doesn't really matter where we're standing."

Expand Tweet

With the end of the regular season soon approaching, the Warriors lost to the Knicks 119-112 at home on Monday. Steph Curry led the losing effort recording 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the game.

Currently occupying the 10th seed and the Houston Rockets slowly catching up, the Warriors have 15 games left in the season to solidify their playoff contention position and build momentum for the post-season.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors road to playoffs

After the loss on Monday, the Golden State Warriors (35-32) are back in the tenth spot in the Western Conference. They have only won five of their last 10 games and are four games behind the sixth seed.

Additionally, the Warriors are two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers who are just above them, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. The remaining 15 games may drastically change the landscape of the table standings given the tight competition in the Western Conference for a spot in the playoffs.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they have a comparatively easy schedule remaining in the regular season. They would need to exploit that advantage to at least enter the play-in tournament with the home-court advantage.

The Warriors will look to revive their momentum with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday. After that, the Warriors will host the Indiana Pacers before a grueling and crucial five-game road trip in Minnesota, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, and San Antonio.