Steph Curry stunned himself after making his second-ever hole-in-one shot while playing golf. For fans that aren't aware of the term, a hole-in-one is the best score in golf when a player hits a shot that lands in the hole on the first go.

Curry did it during day one of the American Century Championships, a celebrity golf tournament on a par-3, 152-yard hole. Curry ran through the length of the golf course in joy after sinking that incredible first attempt. The Golden State Warriors superstar reflected on that, saying (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

"That was my second ever. I'm locked in right now, but to do it on this hole is unbelievable. Wow..."

Curry commented on making a 140-yard sprint to celebrate the moment, saying:

"That was 140-yards and not 94 feet, but wow. I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for a good reason, though... Hey! That's what I'm talking about!"

Following that ace, Steph Curry leads the celebrity golf tournament with 50 points by the end of Day 2. He led entering Saturday's play after accumulating 27 points on Friday while playing alongside father Dell and brother Seth Curry.

Steph is clear of second-placed Dallas Stars' center Joe Pavelski and retired Pro Tennis player Mardy Fish.

LeBron James lauds Steph Curry for his ace at American Century Championships

Nobody better than LeBron James, among Steph Curry's biggest on-court rivals, to describe the latter's greatness. James has met Curry in four NBA finals, losing thrice. If there's any rival who appreciated the latter's excellence in the most ideal way, it's LeBron.

James has often lauded Curry for the laurels he's achieved in the NBA. The LA Lakers star extended that appreciation for Curry for his exploits on the golf course during Saturday's round two of the ACC. James took to Twitter after Curry's hole-in-one shot went viral online. He wrote:

"That's so fire (fire emojis)."

Steph Curry is the best in the business when it comes to knocking down shots from deep, which also seems to hold true on the golf course. Saturday's exploits were just another version of "Steph being Steph" or "Steph doing Steph things."

The four-time NBA MVP will hope to maintain his lead entering Sunday's final round and seal his first ACC title. That would be a much-needed win for the Warriors star, who's recently had to face some tough losses on the court and the greens.

Curry's Warriors lost to the Lakers in round two of the 2023 playoffs in May, while the two-time MVP succumbed to a defeat at Capital One's - The Match in late June, teaming with backcourt partner Klay Thompson against Cheifs' duo Patrick Mahomes and Tavis Kelcee.

