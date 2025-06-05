Steph Curry surprises son Canon with MrBeast gesture in wholehearted BTS clip

Off the court, Steph Curry is a devoted father and husband who has many sweet moments with his family documented on social media. This past weekend, Curry offered another glimpse of his loving relationship with his six-year-old son Canon.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel last Saturday, the four-time NBA champion provided a behind-the-scenes look of the content he created with social media sensation MrBeast during the 2025 All-Star festivities. Prior to shooting their content, Curry decided to do a video chat with Canon so that his son could say hi to MrBeast.

After MrBeast says hi to Canon, the younger Curry drops his phone in astonishment, prompting laughter from his father and the YouTube star. Even as the two men try to do small talk with Canon, the six-year-old is barely able to respond.

Shortly after this sweet exchange, the two men shot a video in which MrBeast hosted a three-point shootout between Curry and a high school competitor. A prize of $100,000 was at stake in this contest.

Curry ended up swishing 14 outside shots in 30 seconds, while his opponent made nine treys in one minute.

This was not the only $100,000 challenge hosted by MrBeast that weekend. During halftime of the 2025 All-Star Game, the content creator and philanthropist pitted Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard against a fan in attendance at the Chase Center. The fan ended up defeating Lillard in front of the live crowd in the Bay Area.

Steph Curry's son had an emotional reaction after Warriors' Game 6 loss vs Rockets

During the Warriors' playoff run this year, Canon had a viral moment with his father following a tough Golden State loss to the Houston Rockets.

After the Warriors absorbed a 115-107 defeat at the hands of the Rockets in Game 6, Curry went to approach his family in the stands of Chase Center. Apparently struck by emotion, Canon refused to speak with his father at that moment.

Curry would right this wrong when he led the Warriors to a series-clinching victory over Houston in Game 7. The 2022 Finals MVP had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in this closeout game.

