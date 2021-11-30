"I would say that was the lowest point in terms of my basketball experience" - Steph Curry talks about the negative emotions he went through when the Golden State Warriors missed out on the NBA playoffs bubble in 2020

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently came out and talked about missing out on the 2020 NBA Playoffs as the lowest point of his career. With the playoffs held in the Orlando bubble, the Golden State Warriors had a tumultuous campaign and missed out on the postseason.

Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Steph Curry talked about how much he missed playing in high pressure moments in 2020. Steph Curry played just five regular-season games during the 2019-20 season after suffering a broken hand early on in the season. He said:

“Watching the bubble was the lowest point of those two years,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “There was a part of me that felt it was nice to get refreshed, and a part of me really missed playing on that stage. That was the first time in seven years of not being in the playoffs. We know each player had their own experiences in the bubble, but I would have loved to have been there competing. I would say that was the lowest point in terms of my basketball experience because I felt so far away from it. This is what I love to do.”

He continued:

“It got to me a little bit because you're so used to performing in certain times of the year,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “You understand the chatter or the narratives of the league when it's at the highest stage, but for me, it’s more so just the competitive nature. You remember how much fun it is. I know the bubble was different, but you’re watching teams that you know everything about. That was hard because we know what it’s like to prepare for the playoffs and into a championship chase and how much fun that is. That’s the motivation I needed. That’s why I’m enjoying the ride we’re on now, and we’re not done.”

How far can Steph Curry and the Warriors go this season?

Arguably the greatest shooter in history, Steph Curry has been in incredible form this season averaging 28.6 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting better than 42% from the perimeter. This, coupled with the emergence of the likes of Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and co., makes the Warriors an enticing prospect for this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.



The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. https://t.co/TXjodVHEBJ

The old guard has also looked very good this season with Draymond Green performing at a high level averaging over 8 points per game while shooting better than 55% from the field. The reunion of the Splash Brothers - Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - is exciting for fans as Thompson will soon be back in the mix for the Warriors and so will James Wiseman.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Another step in Klay Thompson’s return process: The Golden State Warriors assigned Thompson to G League Santa Cruz for increased practice reps, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater Another step in Klay Thompson’s return process: The Golden State Warriors assigned Thompson to G League Santa Cruz for increased practice reps, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.

With incredible depth and shooting, there are very few teams out there that could prove to be roadblocks for the Warriors and Steph Curry. The right mix of experience and youth could be a dangerous combination for the Oakland-based franchise.

