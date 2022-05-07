"Steph Curry, other than that, you're gonna have to show me" - Desmond Bane believes he's second-best three-point shooter currently

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time. By default, Curry is currently the best active shooter in the game today. As for the second-best three-point shooter right now, Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies believes that's him.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bane was asked how many three-point shooters are better than him today. The Grizzlies star was quick to take Curry's name and also mentioned Klay Thompson. He looks up to the Splash Brothers for insipiration on becoming a great shooter, saying:

"Steph Curry. Other than that, you're gonna have to show me. Steph deserves his flowers, and Klay Thompson, I mean, he's come back from injury. But outside of that, I want to be looked at and talked about in the same conversation as those guys... That's what I'm striving for."

How have Desmond Bane and Steph Curry fared this season?

Desmond Bane of the 2022 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Desmond Bane ended the 2021-22 season second in three-point shooting percentage at 43.6, behind Luke Kennard of the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, Steph Curry is not even in the top 25, at just 38.0% for the season. However, Curry led the league in three-pointers made with 285, while Bane finished in tenth place with 228.

In the postseason, Bane is the leader in both three-point percentage and three-pointers made. He has shot 45.3% from beyond the arc and made 29 three-pointers. Curry isn't far behind with 27 three-pointers made, shooting 38.6% from the deep.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors looking to take lead against Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors got the split they wanted in Memphis heading into Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco. Golden State stole Game 1 117-116 from the Grizzlies after Ja Morant missed a game-winning layup at the buzzer.

In Game 2, the Warriors struggled with their shooting but managed to get the lead in the fourth quarter. However, Morant had a 15-6 run of his own to end the game and get a 106-101 victory as the Grizzlies tied the series heading into the Chase Center.

Curry has nothing but praise for the young Grizzlies team, especially for Morant. The three-time MVP hailed Morant for his mannerisms after the Warriors' practice on Friday, saying:

"We all express it differently. There's definitely an excitement factor just watching him play, things he can do on the floor. The mannerisms he expresses on the court; I love it all because it shows just how much the game means to you, how competitive you are and the appreciation for those moments out there on the floor because you know all the work that goes into it."

