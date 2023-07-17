Steph Curry is a champion once again, but not for the reasons that you think. As many of his fans know, Curry is a big fan of golf and would compete in tournaments during his free time. This offseason, the Golden State Warriors superstar entered the American Century Championship and dominated the competition.

On Day 2 of the ACC, Curry hit a legendary hole-in-one, which ended up trending in social media. Curry wowed the world with his ability to play golf at an elite level. To add the cherry on top, he sealed the deal on Day 3 and won the ACC trophy. The NBA star was thrilled to win another title but this time outside of basketball.

"Again, I don't do this for a living," Curry said. "You dream about moments like this, watching the guys [pro golfers] that play at the highest level, to probably put myself on their shoes for just a second."

Warriors on NBCS



"You dream about moments like this." — Steph on his clutch eagle putt to win the @ACChampionship

Will Steph Curry play golf professionally in the future?

2023 American Century Championship - Day Three

At this point, it's no secret that Steph Curry is a big fan of golf. This year he's competed in his 11th American Century Championship and has finally reigned triumphant as he won the title. Throughout the years of playing golf, it was only last year when fans found out about his ability to putt.

Before winning the title this year, a video of Curry hitting an amazing shot from a long distance was trending on social media. That's when fans discovered his golfing prowess. It appears that Steph wasn't just working on his jump shots, as he's shown significant improvements this year. Now after winning the gold, some might wonder if the basketball star will consider going pro after the NBA.

Back in 2017, the Golden State Warriors superstar admitted that he was considering playing golf on an elite level after retiring from basketball. At the time, he also mentioned that he'd put the work in before going pro and competing in the PGA. Fast forward to the present day, it's clear that Curry worked on his swing as he dominated the ACC.

After witnessing a legendary performance from Curry this year, putting holes after shooting baskets is likely to happen in the near future.

