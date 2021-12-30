“Steph Curry is a trendsetter” - Corey Maggette explains why ‘Chef’ Curry can be considered one of five all-time greats

Corey Maggette believes Steph Curry's influence on the game is big enough to consider him one of the top-five all-time greatest players. There is no doubt that Curry has hugely impacted the way basketball is played right now because of his 3-point shooting abilities.

Teams are looking for players that have a solid range from the arc. The younger generation of players work on their 3-point shooting, and Steph Curry's achievements over the last decade have played a part in that.

Not many hesitate when claiming that the Warriors' star has been a trendsetter. His former teammate, Maggette, isn't an exception. Here's what he said to Grant Liffmann on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast while talking about Steph Curry and why he can be considered among the top-five greatest players of all-time (via NBC Sports):

"That's something he took a page out of Ray Allen's playbook, he took a page out of Reggie Miller's playbook and then he established his own playbook, and that's where I feel like he's not just the greatest shooter. This guy can be considered [among] the top-five greatest players of all time because of the way he's changed the game. You have to be a trend-setter in the league. Steph Curry is a trend-setter."

Corey Maggette played alongside Steph Curry in the latter's rookie year in the NBA. Curry wasn't touted to be the star he is today. It comes as no surprise to see Maggatte applaud the development his former teammate has undergone to become one of the top NBA players of all time.

Will Steph Curry be considered a top-five player once he calls time on his career?

Steph Curry shoots the ball from the tunnel before the Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors game

It's difficult to name an active player in the top-five greatest players of all-time lists. Steph Curry is no exception to that. The Warriors' talisman has plenty of years left in him. Until then, there will be constant debate about where he ranks as an all-time great.

But will he be considered a top-five player once he calls time on his career? Considering the way Steph Curry is playing right now, he is on course to lead the Golden State Warriors to a fourth championship under his leadership. Curry has never won the NBA Finals MVP award, so he has a legitimate shot at winning his first this year if he ends up leading the Dubs to a title win.

The Warriors are also well poised to challenge for the title over the next two to three seasons. Provided Steph Curry can play at a high level during that stretch, there is a great chance for him to be considered a top-five player in NBA history when it's all said and done.

It would still be arguable, though, as the majority of viewers have never been able to settle on a concrete top-five/ten list because every all-time great has had a unique impact on the game of basketball over so many years.

