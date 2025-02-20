"Steph Curry is such a troll": Fans erupt as Warriors superstar likes Devin Booker & Kendal Jenner reunion rumors post

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry drew a lot of attention after a fan found out he liked a post about a Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner reunion. The Phoenix Suns star and the supermodel were seen together on Valentine's Day, while most fans were paying close attention to the All-Star weekend.

Booker and Jenner, who dated on and off between 2020 and 2022, were seen together at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro in Aspen, Colorado over the weekend. A post from "phoenixsunhoop" on Instagram showed the ex-lovers and Curry liking the same.

Plenty of fans reacted to Steph Curry's actions, with many labeling him a 'troll' as well, feeling that the GSW superstar's intentions were more of humor rather than genuine support for Booker.

"Steph is such a troll 😭," one fan said.

"Greg Jackson also liked 💀😂 I think they're making fun of him🤡," another fan said.

Other fans seem to believe Curry was sending signs, wanting to join Booker in Phoenix or wanting the Warriors to land the guard.

"Curry and book backcourt with Jimmy Dray and KD front court," one fan said.

"steph needs to just come to phoenix he loves us," another fan said.

"send book to the bay bro steph loves him," another fan wrote.

For what is worth, it's unclear what Steph Curry meant with this move. Perhaps he was just happy to see Booker back with Kendall, as he seemed happy with the model.

This wasn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan member was spotted near an ex-boyfriend. On Feb. 7, reggaeton artist Bad Bunny watched Jenner from the front row as she walked the runway at the Calvin Klein Collection show. The Puerto Rican performer made the rounds when he took a jab at Booker on his "Coco Chanel" song in 2023.

As of right now, neither Booker nor Jenner have opened up about their potential reunion or rekindled romance.

Steph Curry shares special message after 11th All-Star appearance

Before trolling Devin Booker on social media, Steph Curry reflected on his success in the mini-tournament in his host city of San Francisco. Curry recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three steals in two games.

Curry shared a message on his X profile, explaining how big this achievement was for him.

The Golden State Warriors are set to start the second part of the season with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the charge. After a tumultuous All-Star weekend, the Dubs are set to pull off a comeback and advance to the playoffs.

