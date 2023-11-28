Steph Curry unveils latest collaboration with $232,129 worth Bruce Lee foundation

Steph Curry’s brand with Under Armour is honoring the legacy of Bruce Lee with a collaboration. This will be the second time over the last three years that the NBA player and martial arts icon’s foundation has worked together. In 2021, the two-time MVP wore customized UA shoes against the Atlanta Hawks. They were auctioned off later to help the victims of spa shootings in Atlanta.

This month’s collaboration is significantly more expansive. Curry’s brand will have shirts, shorts, shoes and other apparel that will have imprints of Lee’s life and teachings. The Golden State Warriors superstar and the late actor’s foundation, which is reportedly worth $232,129, have announced their partnership.

The not-for-profit organization continues to get support from the Lee family and fans of the late star. In return, it helps the religious, educational, scientific and literary needs of well-deserving students.

Steph Curry went on Instagram to hype up the new collaboration:

“Bruce Lee was a master when it came to finding purpose in life and aligning everything you do with that purpose.

“In celebration of what would have been @brucelee’s 83rd birthday, we partnered with the Bruce Lee Family to launch a collection honoring his life and legacy.”

2024 could be an even bigger year for the collaboration. Lee is also known as “The Dragon” following the release of his incredibly popular Enter the Dragon film. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the movie, which will only drum up renewed interest in Lee’s legend.

As part of the launch, the Golden State Warriors superstar's brand released the Curry 11 'Fire,' the Curry 1 FloTro Luxe 'Earth' and the Curry SlipSpeed. To greet the Lunar Year, the Curry 11 'Wind,' the Curry 11 'Future Dragon,' and a second Curry SlipSpeed will also become available.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to rediscover their rhythm

The Golden State Warriors have alternated wins and losses over their last three games. Before that, they were mired in a six-game losing slump. Steph Curry has been superb, but he hasn’t had the kind of support that Dub Nation has been used to seeing from the team over the last decade or so.

On Tuesday, they will visit the Sacramento Kings in a pivotal NBA In-Season Tournament Game. A loss by Golden State will eliminate them from contention for the quarterfinals and allow their opponents to win the West Group C.

Steph Curry’s support crew will get a boost with the return of Draymond Green. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner has just finished serving a five-game suspension for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

With their iconic trio back, the Golden State Warriors are hoping they'll rediscover their rhythm and improve their 8-9 record.