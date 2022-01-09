Steph Curry uses Klay Thompson’s selfie as his Twitter display picture, expressing excitement at his teammate's long awaited return to action

Steph Curry has been as active as ever on social media over the last couple of days as news broke about Klay Thompson being cleared to make his season debut against the Cavaliers on Sunday. Curry had plenty to post about Thompson on his Twitter feed, but he went a step ahead to express his excitement to share the court with his 'Splash-Bro' after almost a two-and-a-half year wait.

The Golden State Warriors talisman posted one of Klay Thompson's selfies as his Twitter display picture on Saturday. Here's what Steph Curry's Twitter profile looks like now:

Curry also narrated an emotional video for Thompson as he nears his return to the court for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals. The latter's journey back to the NBA following a lengthy two-year injury layoff has undoubtedly been very difficult. Nevertheless, Thompson has worked relentlessly to make it back and has looked great in practice videos that have gone viral online.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: https://t.co/9ij5qDEUX8

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and the Warriors look to end two-game slide on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors have arguably been the best team in the league for most of the current season. However, their performances have dipped over the last week. The Dubs have lost their last two games in a row while losing three of their last five. It is never easy to sustain positive performances for too long in an 82-game season, and the Warriors know that all too well.

That said, Thompson's return to the lineup comes at a crucial stage for the side. Even though the sharpshooting guard will likely be on a minutes restriction, he has the ability to impact games no matter how long he is on the floor for. His return will help Steph Curry the most as defenses will now have to spread out even more, with a shooter like Thompson playing alongside him.

Curry himself has endured a rough patch over his last two outings. He has shot just eight of 41 across both games and hasn't been able to influence proceedings like he usually does. Thompson's return will also provide a mental boost for Curry and the rest of the squad to play better compared to their performances of late.

Also Read Article Continues below

As mentioned earlier, Klay Thompson has looked great during his workouts, but it remains to be seen how quickly he can adapt to life in the NBA again.

Edited by David Nyland