Steph Curry vs LeBron James: Who scored more points last night in NBA Semi Finals Game 2?

The Golden State Warriors defeated the LA Lakers 127-100 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday to tie the series 1-1. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.
The stars showed out in Game 2. Steph Curry had 20 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting. The Lakers defense hounded Curry and made an effort to prevent him from shooting. Curry instead acted as a playmaker and dished out 12 assists. He was 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
Fellow legend LeBron James played well in the loss. He had a huge first half and finished with 23 points in 28 minutes. He was 10-of-18 from the field. He went 3-of-8 from downtown. James added seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. He had 14 points in the first quarter.
Who won the game for the Warriors?
The Warriors were able to ease past the Lakers in Game 2 with their hot shooting. The team went 21-of-42 from 3-point range. The sharpshooting was led by Klay Thompson.
Thompson stepped up in a big way while the Lakers defense focused on Curry. Thompson scored 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He was on fire from deep, draining 8 of his 11 3-point shots.
The Warriors set an NBA record for most 3-pointers made in the first two games of a playoff series with 42. Golden State broke the record of 40 set by the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round.
Jamychal Green was a surprise starter and converted three shots from behind the arc. Green finished with a playoff career high 15 points. Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins also added a couple of 3s to help the Warriors win on their home floor.
Draymond Green put together an all-around performance. He posted a stat line of 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also led the defense in slowing down Anthony Davis.
The Lakers star struggled after putting up a huge performance in Game 1. Davis finished Game 2 with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.