Steph Curry warms up in Kelsey Plum's Breakthru 4 Mental Health Awareness PEs ahead of Warriors-Blazers

Steph Curry's recent performance in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers showcased his exceptional on-court skills and marked a historic milestone in his NBA career. Playing in his 909th career game, Curry tied Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore for 249th place on the all-time regular season games played list.

With remarkable averages of 28.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest in 26 games, Curry's impact on the court this season has been outstanding.

However, his support for Las Vegas aces star Kelsey Plum's Breakthru 4 Mental Health Awareness PEs ahead of the Warriors-Blazers game underscores his commitment to social causes. And to further solidify his support for Kelsey, Steph Curry warmed up in the Breakthru 4 Mental Health Awareness PEs during the Warriors-Blazers clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Notably, in the game against the Trail Blazers, Curry delivered a standout performance, contributing 30 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and a block in just 27 minutes of play. His 8-of-13 shooting from the three-point range further solidified his reputation as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

What's special about the Kelsey Plum Breakthru 4 sneakers?

Kelsey Plum's Breakthru 4 Mental Health Awareness sneakers stand out for their unique design and meaningful message. These basketball shoes feature a stunning purple to teal gradient upper, paired with teal laces and a clean white sole. Additionally, the shoes are specifically crafted for women's feet by women, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and tailored comfort.

The ribbon on the tongue of the sneakers prominently displays the mental health crisis number 998. Priced at $135, these sneakers are not only a fashion statement but also a symbol of solidarity and advocacy for mental health awareness.

What makes Kelsey Plum's Breakthru 4 sneakers truly special is the personal significance behind them. Plum has openly expressed her pride in sharing these shoes, emphasizing the importance of mental health to her. Through these sneakers, she seeks to amplify the conversation around mental well-being and encourage individuals to prioritize their mental health.