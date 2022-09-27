"Steph Curry and the Warriors, he was injured going into the playoffs" - Kevin Durant believes Brooklyn Nets should mirror Golden State Warriors' gritty approach

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to get back on the right track for the 2022-23 season. After an offseason that featured plenty of drama, the Nets have become one of the most fascinating storylines in the entire league.

The team came into the 2021-22 season as favorites to make it to the NBA Finals. After off-the-court issues continued to mess with team chemistry, the Nets eventually traded superstar James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was the writing on the wall that there were clearly issues within the team's locker room. Those issues echoed louder when it was reported that superstar Kevin Durant had requested a trade this offseason.

As of now, Durant and superstar teammate Kyrie Irving are set to return to the Nets for the upcoming year. While speaking to the Brooklyn media recently, superstar Kevin Durant talked about his concerns with the team moving forward. Durant went into detail about how he had doubts about the team's mentality. The superstar forward also went on to praise Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for being a team that battled through adversity.

"I'm like, we shouldn't be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who on the floor. I was more so worried about how we're approaching every day as a basketball team, and I felt like we could have fought through a lot of the stuff that I felt that held us back and championship teams do that.

"You've seen it. Steph Curry and the Warriors, he was injured going into the playoffs. The team still, you know, fought and won games. Luka, he was hurt, their team still fought and won games. I felt like we had enough talent to do that, and that's what wrote some doubt in my mind is that when adversity hit can we keep pushing through it...."

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets look to send a statement in 2022-23

Superstar forward Kevin Durant at Brooklyn Nets Media Day

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets this summer. At one point, it was viewed as a foregone conclusion that both Durant and Irving would be suiting up for new teams this season.

Cooler heads, however, have prevailed. Now the Nets look focused on blocking out the outside noise. With Durant and Irving back in the mix, the Nets will have two of the most dangerous offensive players in the entire league.

The team is also expected to officially "debut" star wing Ben Simmons. The former Philadelphia 76ers star was acquired in the James Harden deal and has yet to make his return to the court.

