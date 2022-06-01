“I see the Warriors winning 2 of the next 3 titles” - Stephen A. Smith believes Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture 5 championships, cites the Warriors’ depth

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are entering their sixth NBA Finals in the current dynasty, and they are not done, according to Stephen A. Smith.

Reaching the NBA Finals is difficult, let alone winning a championship, but the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry have been great at it. The team is going for its fourth championship over that stretch.

After witnessing the impressive performances from the Golden State Warriors this season, Stephen A. Smith believes they can continue doing so in the near future as well. During a recent segment on First Take, Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Warriors' future.

I see the Warriors winning two of the next three titles. That's what I see. I'm thinking about Steph Curry. I'm thinking about Klay. I'm thinking about Draymond. But I'm also thinking about Jordan Poole.

While their four stars have been great, Stephen A. Smith also has faith in two younger stars.

I'm thinking about Kuminga. Yes. I'm gonna bring up James Wiseman. Yes, I understand he's been out all season long, but the brother is a seven-foot with skills and I think once you insert him into the equation, with Looney still there, with Draymond still there, I like their chances. I like Kuminga; what I've seen from him.

Curry is still the face of the Warriors, but the combination of veterans and young stars gives the team a strong position.

Jordan Poole is a young superstar point guard who can usher in the next era of Golden State Warriors basketball. For now, he and Curry can help the team

Stephen A. Smith believes that the Golden State Warriors' depth will help Steph Curry win more championships.

Thanks to the Warriors ' depth, Curry could win more championships and pass LeBron James.

Stephen A. Smith believes that Steph Curry will pass LeBron James in total championships with the core that the Golden State Warriors have in place.

I'm looking at the Golden State Warriors being at least eight deep, and I see this team, potentially... I'm willing to say the Golden State Warriors are winning two of the next three titles. I believe Steph Curry, will eclipse LeBron James and capture 5 championships in his career, while LeBron is still stuck on 4. That is what I believe.

Curry surpassing LeBron in total championships would be a significant moment in the NBA and could break the internet.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar 2 things that would make NBA Twitter go bananas:



Russell Westbrook being a top/3 player on a team to win an NBA Championship



Russell Westbrook being a top/3 player on a team to win an NBA Championship

Steph Curry finishing with more rings than LeBron James

Given the age of both NBA legends and the rosters they play on, Curry passing LeBron is realistic.

If Stephen A. Smith is correct, the championship gap between two of the biggest stars in the modern NBA could become significant.

