Steph Curry weighs in on Jonathan Kuminga’s future as Warriors eye potential sign-and-trade move

Of all the players for Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga has the most uncertain future as they enter the offseason. The fourth-year player out of the G League Ignite is an upcoming restricted free agent this summer. Without a contract extension, there have been speculations that he'll leave the Warriors.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Thursday about a potential summer for Kuminga. Per Slater, the organization and the 6-foot-8 forward are "expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios."

This move would allow Golden State to net rotation players to surround their star trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Kuminga, meanwhile, will likely continue his career elsewhere.

After the Warriors's season ended on Wednesday, Curry was asked bout Kuminga's potential future. The two-time MVP recalled his teammate's growth and how well he handled the times when he didn't get to play.

“I hope the future is bright for him, whether it’s here or wherever and knowing that he’s a guy in this league that continue to climb that ladder on his own pace,” Curry said.

During Golden State's final game of the season, Kuminga did not play. Even during the Play-In Tournament, the Warriors opted not to play him. When they played against the Houston Rockets in the first round, the $24 million worth player only played three times during the series, extending to seven games.

However, he stayed ready for the team.

When the 11-time All-Star got hurt in Game 1 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had his chance to contribute. Throughout Games 2 to 5, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds on 38.9 percent shooting from deep.

During the playoffs, Kuminga increased his value. If the sign-and-trade option doesn't work out, this could be a problem for the Golden State Warriors if they want to match whatever contract he gets offered over the summer.

Steph Curry said "everything was aligned for Game 6" against the Wolves

Steph Curry's right hamstring strain did not help the Golden State Warriors's postseason case against the Wolves. However, the four-time champion revealed that he would've had a chance to return to action for Game 6.

“Everything was kind of aligned for Game 6,” Curry said. “I had some testing to do and who knows how that would have went.”

Unfortunately for Steph Curry, the Warriors couldn't extend the series to Game 6. Minnesota sent Golden State home with a final score of 121-110.

The Warriors only had one win, in Game 1. They won 99-88 despite Curry leaving the game early with an injury.

