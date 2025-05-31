Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry gives sneak peek into Warriors superstar's offseason

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' playoff run ended with him suffering a hamstring strain, sidelining him. However, Curry is enjoying summer. Following a disappointing exit, the team is in the offseason and his wife Ayesha gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the four-time champ's summer so far.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a series of images, showing the two enjoying time at the beach together.

The post comes just one day after the pair attended BottleRock 2025, a festival that includes everything from live music to wine tasting. Curry was there promoting his Gentleman's Cut Bourbon.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, the NBA legend was seen alongside celebrities and athletes like comedian Adam DeVine and NFL tight end George Kittle.

While the 2024-25 NBA season may have ended without Steph Curry and the Warriors winning another title, it's clear that the future Hall of Famer is enjoying his offseason so far.

Curry's next big stop will be the American Century Championship at the start of July, where the 11-time All-Star will look to defend his 2023 golf title against a stacked list of celebrities.

Looking at the offseason ahead for the Golden State Warriors' front office as Steph Curry enjoys his summer

While Steph Curry enjoys his summer by pouring bourbon and soaking up the sun with his wife, the Warriors' front office is preparing for a busy offseason.

Although the team doesn't have a first-round pick this year, they do have some young assets that could be used in trade packages to bolster their roster.

Namely, the big story heading into this summer's free agency period is the future of Jonathan Kuminga. In the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, coach Steve Kerr was pretty open about the fact that lineups with Butler, Kuminga and Draymond Green weren't working, largely because of spacing issues.

Kuminga's usage fell until Steph Curry's hamstring strain. He then averaged over 25 minutes and 24.2 points in the final four games. However, as Kerr noted after the elimination, his goal is to win, and given the roster, playing Kuminga 25 minutes isn't effective for success.

With Jonathan Kuminga being a restricted free agent, the team's main options seem to be either re-signing him, declining to match whatever offer he receives, or completing a sign-and-trade.

