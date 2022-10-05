"Steph, Draymond, Klay and Andre, I mean these guys are incredible winners, competitors” – Warriors coach reflects on association with Golden State, believes coaches aspire to continue coaching special talents

The Golden State Warriors continue to be one of the most dangerous teams in the entire NBA. After coming out of the gate strong during the 2021-22 season, Golden State went on to win the championship in six games against the Boston Celtics.

It was a sensational accomplishment by Golden State and head coach Steve Kerr, given the adversity the team had dealt with over the years. Although the Warriors battled with some disappointing seasons, they continued to push forward and didn't give up. Once the team finally got healthy, Golden State showed just how dangerous they could be.

It's rare for a team to find their key players staying around for such a long time. That's just what head coach Steve Kerr realizes. Speaking recently on an episode of "Dubs Talk," Kerr went on to talk about how special it's been to have a long tenure with Golden State. Kerr went into detail about how special it's been not only to stay with one franchise, but to have the opportunity to coach talented players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala for so long.

"If you think about coaches who had long tenures with teams whether it's Jerry Sloan or Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, all these guys. There's a reason they stuck around that long. And not just talented players, but special players, smart, tough players. I look at our roster, Steph and Draymond and Klay and Andre, I mean these guys are Incredible Winners, competitors. And so the fact that they've been together for so long and that I've been, you know, I came along a little bit after they did, but you know, the fact that we're still going, it's really about them and their abilities. And my job is to try to keep it going for as long as possible."

Golden State Warriors look to defend their crown in 2022-23

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games

It's been a remarkable journey back to the top for the Golden State Warriors and their talented roster. After various injuries to stars such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Golden State is finally looking like the team of old.

With another impressively deep roster heading into the 2022-23 season, the Warriors could prove to be a brutal team to deal with. They will be motivated to prove that they could be heading towards another dynasty run with this squad.

Head coach Steve Kerr knows how special this team has been, especially when they are healthy. If the Warriors can also get contributions from young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman, they could see this team become a force to be reckoned with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far