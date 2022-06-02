"Steph is extremely dangerous once he gives up the ball" - Former Rockets defensive coordinator explains how Steph Curry dominates a game

Steph Curry has a chance to add a fourth NBA championship to his Hall of Fame resume. He is also looking to win his first-ever NBA Finals MVP, something that has opened up a debate about his place on the greatest of all-time list. A former Houston Rockets coordinator has explained just how dominant Curry really is.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, Jeff Bzdelik revealed how Curry dominated the Rockets during their playoff matchups over the past several years.

Bzdelik noted that the two-time NBA MVP is very dangerous without the ball in his hands, which makes him a nightmare for their defense. He said:

"We always said that Steph is extremely dangerous once he gives up the ball. He might even be more dangerous after he gives up the ball ... When you're sitting there on the opposite bench from him, you're always on edge."

What made Steph Curry different against the Houston Rockets at the time was his off-ball movement. He would haunt the Rockets even without the ball. He would then end up with the ball anyway, hitting dagger threes left and right.

Bzdelik, who is now retired, was specifically talking about Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Here's what Howard Beck wrote about Bzdelik's comments on Curry:

"Bzdelik says the Rockets devised their entire switching scheme that year with Curry in mind, knowing they’d need to beat the Warriors to get to the Finals. But Curry would give up the ball, make a quick move or two, then get it back just as his defender exhaled."

Beck added:

"It happened twice in quick succession in the third quarter that night, each resulting in a Curry three as the Warriors erased a 13-point deficit and took control."

Steph Curry, Warriors face off against Celtics in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors at the 2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to welcome the Boston Celtics at Chase Arena on Thursday for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Curry and Golden State are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. The Warriors have made it to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight years.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. The trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce lost to the Kobe Bryant-led LA Lakers that year. Boston currently has a new "Big 3" in Jayston Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

The 2022 NBA Finals is set Warriors vs. CelticsThe 2022 NBA Finals is set Warriors vs. Celtics The 2022 NBA Finals is set 😤 https://t.co/zSzAhTJ8Oh

The Golden State Warriors are the slight favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals. Steph Curry is also the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP, while Jayson Tatum is a close second.

Curry's legacy will surely be talked about if he wins his fourth ring and first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

