"Steph is f**king crazy" - Former LeBron James teammate asserts Anthony Edwards is yet to attain legendary psyche

Since being drafted No. 1 in 2020, Anthony Edwards has proven to be a superstar in the making. However, one former champion cited one key area in his development going forward.

When it comes to the top young stars in the league right now, Anthony Edwards deserves a mention. He's been named to an All-Star team and continues to get better with each passing season. In 79 games last year, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

During a recent episode of the "Road Trippin" podcast, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye gave their thoughts on the Minnesota Timberwolves star. Jefferson has loved what he's seen from Edwards but wants to see some mental growth from him. He wants him to have a desire to be the best similar to Steph Curry and LeBron James.

"There's one more level of like mental intensity to be the best player," Jefferson said. "Let's look at the best player's mental. Like Bron, he's crazy. Giannis is f****** crazy, Steph is f****** crazy."

For context, the conversation broke out because both players were asked if they thought Edwards would be the top player in the NBA five years from now.

Anthony Edwards has shown an intense desire to be the best

Richard Jefferson might want to see more, but Anthony Edwards has shown to have a strong mental fortitude. It was on full display this summer when he competed for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Even though they didn't come away with a medal, it was not because of Edwards. On a team littered with star-level NBA players, he proved to be the best among them. Edwards finished the tournament as the team's leading scorer with 18.9 points. His biggest game came against Lithuania when he erupted for 35 points.

Part of why Edwards was able to separate himself is because of his mental intensity. From the moment he joined the team, he aimed to cement himself as "the guy." It did not take long for the players and coaches to acknowledge him as Team USA's top player.

Following his impressive run in the World Cup, Jefferson might see what he wants from Edwards this season. Since he played competitively in the offseason, he'll be ready to hit the ground running when training camp begins.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Anthony Edwards has the physical gifts to be a top player in the NBA. If he develops his mental game to the level of LeBron James or Steph Curry, there's no doubt he'll be a superstar in the league for years to come.