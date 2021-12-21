"Steph, this is all your fault" - Steve Kerr jokes about Steph Curry while recalling a funny incident, credits him for inspiring young kids and changing the game towards 3-point shooting

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have continued to put in stellar performances this season. They secured their latest victory against the Sacramento Kings. Curry posted 30 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists to aid the team in beating the Kings by a 15-point margin.

Coach Steve Kerr had earlier talked about how exciting it was to be coaching this bunch of lads. He stated they are the reason he has achieved so much thus far in his coaching career.

Talking about on how Steph Curry has affected the game of basketball, Kerr related an example of 10-year old kids playing basketball before the commencement of the game in Boston.

“About seven-straight possessions, these 10-year-old kids launched 3-pointers, and I turned to Steph and I said, ‘Steph, this is all your fault.' All you have to do is look at all the young players coming up, whether they're 10 years old, or 21 or 19, coming into the NBA for the first time. Everybody wants to lodge from three."

Kerr went on to suggest that Steph Curry has probably changed the game forever. He also highlighted how humble the point guard is, making him coachable despite all he has achieved in the game. Kerr said that he was blessed to be Curry's coach.

"He's changed the game, probably forever. Beyond that though for me, just the the way Steph Curry is himself, the way he's so coachable just sets the tone here for the Warriors. He's the face of our franchise and I'm incredibly blessed to coach him."

The gem that is Steph Curry and his impact on the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Chase Center on December 20, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are currently the best team in the league and have the second best record in the league. Once again, Steph Curry is a huge part of the success.

The 33-year old point guard will be looking to secure his 4th championship ring. He will also be eyeing his 3rd scoring champion award by beating Brooklyn Nets' talisman, Kevin Durant.

He currently leads the Warriors in points, field goals, three-pointers, free throws and steals. He has been the most exciting player to watch on the court, with his infamous no-look threes looking surreal every single time.

Steph Curry is one of the favorites to clinch the 2022 MVP award, with Durant being the only closest contender. Surely leading the Warriors to winning the NBA championship title should have Curry edge out KD.

