"Steph is a guard who's just dynamic" - Gilbert Arenas gives controversial take on Steph Curry, says he'd pick LeBron James and Kevin Durant over him in a draft for this season

Steph Curry has been making a lot of noise with his tremendous performances in the league this season. However, Gilbert Arenas still has his reservations about picking the former MVP ahead of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The former Washington Wizards guard said he would pick LeBron James and Kevin Durant ahead of Steph if there was a draft for this season.

This may surprise many basketball fans as Steph Curry has blitzed past nearly every opponent he has faced this year. His competitor Kevin Durant has also been exceptional, however, when the two recently faced off, Steph put on a show at the Barclays Center to leave the arena with: 'MVP' chants. Whereas LeBron James has been in and out of his team with injuries, this makes the former All-Star's statement a tough pill to swallow for many of Steph's fans.

When asked why he would pick LeBron and KD ahead of Steph Curry in this season's draft despite Steph's brilliance, Gilbert Arenas said on the 'No chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast that:

"Everyone is, it's not just me everyone. If you are going to do a draft, you're gonna say as everyone is playing right now, yes LeBron, KD, Giannis might go three maybe. Maybe Giannis, it's between Giannis and Steph. He's the first guard, hands down. You know people who are going to go ahead of him are multiple positon players, they can play one through five, one through four. They can guard a lot of people on defense. Steph is a guard who is just dynamic at what he does"

Steph Curry recently broke his record by scoring 100 three-pointers in the fewest games this season. He has been excellent to watch and has helped the Warriors to an 18-3 record. The 33-year-old has also been great on the defensive end and is the leading contender to win the MVP trophy this season.

physicstweets @physicstweets1 KD left the Bay cuz he wasn’t getting that Steph love and now Curry is getting MVP chants in Brooklyn💀💀 KD left the Bay cuz he wasn’t getting that Steph love and now Curry is getting MVP chants in Brooklyn💀💀 https://t.co/vxZU3XVHka

Can Steph Curry help the Golden State Warriors to win an NBA championship this season?

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry is regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the game. After winning three championships with the Golden State Warriors, he found himself in a debate of being the best point guard ever. However, many agreed that he had a lot more to achieve to get there.

He returned to full action last season after a year out due to injury. Since then he has been top-notch. Steph won the scoring title last year as he ended the season averaging 32 PPG. However, failure to drag the team into the playoffs left him disappointed. He went into the offseason with the intention of coming back stronger and that is exactly what he did as he led the Warriors to an 11-1 start to the 2021-22 season.

Looselines Sportsbook @LooselinesRJ Just give Steph Curry the MVP.🏆



Just give Steph Curry the MVP.🏆https://t.co/riMBcZIHPh

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Steph Curry is averaging 27.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 6.6 APG while shooting 45.2 % from the field. He has been incredible in the big games and has left opposition fans in awe of him after his performances. Steph has grabbed the limelight solely because of the way he has played this season. If he continues to play the way he has been playing, the Warriors definitely stand a huge chance at winning the championship.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra