"Steph keeps me young too": LeBron James is exalted and thanks conditioning after longest game in 55 years

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a lung-busting 145-144 double-overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Boos rained down on the four-time MVP as he drained the go-ahead free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second five-minute extension. James’ clutch points capped off a mind-blowing performance.

“King James” finished the game with 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 48 minutes of action. The 55-minute game between the two teams was the longest since 1969 when Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond each lasted 63 minutes.

Despite being the oldest player in the NBA, he proved once more that he’s far from the washed-up superstar that many want him to be. He played against players much younger than him and showed why he has a GOAT-worthy resume.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, he was asked at courtside about what drives him to excel despite everything he has accomplished. The recently named Western Conference All-Star team captain responded:

“A lot of the young guys on our team keep me young. Competing with guys like Kuminga keeps me young. Steph [Curry] keeps me young, too! We’re two of the older guys.”

Expand Tweet

LeBron James’ beard was speckled with gray and white. There was no question that he was the senior citizen among the players that captured the attention of the basketball world on Saturday night. Despite his advanced years, there was little to no sign that he has been in the NBA for 21 years.

The performance that James put on tonight was legendary by any standard. Considering that he was questionable leading into the game due to a foot injury makes this showing even more special. The NBA is running out of words to describe yet another mind-blowing masterpiece from the four-time champ.

LeBron James outdueled Steph Curry in the Lakers’ thrilling double-overtime win

LeBron James had to put out everything on the floor to beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the road. He looked gassed but trudged on to pour 12 of his 36 points in the two five-minute periods needed to settle the score.

Steph Curry did more than his share of the rivalry. The two-time MVP had 46 points, which were highlighted by a season-high nine 3-pointers. Curry’s triple with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT gave the Warriors the brief lead before James’ free throws ended Golden State’s night.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is in his 21st season while “Chef Curry” is playing in his 15th. They are the top two oldest players on the court. Despite the advanced years, they are showing that when it matters most they are more than capable of still carrying their respective franchises.

James and Curry will meet three more times before the playoffs. Basketball fans will be highly anticipating the next time they face each other, which will be on Feb. 22 in San Francisco.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!