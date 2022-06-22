"Steph is kind of our Magic Johnson, our Tim Duncan.... I will always think of this title as Steph's crowning glory" - Steve Kerr gives Dubs star his flowers after Warriors' title win

Steve Kerr emphasized how important the 2022 NBA championship was to Steph Curry. Despite having won three NBA championships prior to this, he still had a lot to prove coming into the 2021-22 season. Kerr, who has been with Curry for eight years, was ecstatic for his star player.

He stated that many individuals contributed to the team's successful run, but without Curry, it wouldn't have been possible. Curry was ecstatic after clinching his fourth title as it silenced a lot of his critics.

Speaking about how much the championship meant to Steph on "The Damon & Ratto" podcast, Kerr said:

"This clearly meant so much to him [ Curry], you know given where we have been the last couple of years and forget what everybody else was saying about him needing a Finals MVP, it doesn't matter what everybody else did.

"You can see in Steph's eye that he needed it for himself, he really wanted this championship and the Finals MVP trophy for himself, and he got it."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Kerr says the 2022 NBA Title was “Steph’s crowning glory” Kerr says the 2022 NBA Title was “Steph’s crowning glory” 👑 https://t.co/aPsFag0IBl

Not many had high hopes for the Warriors, as they had been through numerous injuries in the last two seasons. However, Curry put the team on his back and made the championship run possible.

The team also had Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, it was Curry who led the way in the finals against the Boston Celtics. Further expressing his happiness for Steph Curry, Kerr added:

"Obviously we dont win championships without Draymond and Klay, but Steph is kind of our Magic Johnson, our Tim Duncan. He's the face of the franchise and everything has been built around him, so for that reason, I will always think of this title as Steph's crowning glory."

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to another championship before he retires?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally.

At the age of 34, Curry still believes that he is in his prime. He certainly played like he was, as he scorched the resolute Boston Celtics defense in the NBA Finals.

He will look to continue working hard on his physical conditioning. The two-time MVP added a few pounds in the offseason to improve his game through contact. It worked out well, as he did great inside the paint during the playoff campaign.

Curry will also be looking to work on his defense. It has certainly improved over the years, but there is always room for more growth.

Along with Curry, Klay Thompson is another player who will be looking to return stronger next season. He is now free from injury, so he has the entire off-season to prepare for next year.

As far as Draymond Green is concerned, he is a star on the defensive end. However, coming into next season, the Dubs would expect the 32-year-old to improve his offensive game as well.

If all works well, the Dubs can certainly compete for the championship next season. Other teams will try to strengthen their roster, but the Dubs already have a head start as they are a perfectly balanced unit.

