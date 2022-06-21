"Steph, Klay and Draymond never got this advanced kind of scouting on what the Finals is and the playoffs" - Warriors GM Bob Myers on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody winning championship in their rookie season

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers reckons rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are lucky to experience winning an NBA championship.

Myers said that the duo earned invaluable experience during the Golden State Warriors' title run. That was something Golden State's big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green never had at the start of their careers.

In an interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Myers expressed his happiness with the Warriors' two lottery picks from last year. The Warriors GM explained how valuable winning the championship is for Kuminga and Moody's development. Golden State has a unique blend of battle-tested superstars and young talents.

"They're going to have to chart their own course and fight their own fight," Myers said. "They're lucky that they get to see what it looks like. Steph, Klay and Draymond never got this advanced kind of scouting on what the Finals is and the playoffs."

Myers continued:

"They had to go through it and find a path. This is why it's huge for young guys to just taste it, see it and hopefully crave it."

Kuminga was selected seventh by the Warriors last year. He showed glimpses of his superstar potential despite playing sporadically in the first half of the season. He has elite athleticism and won't turn 20 till October.

Meanwhile, Moody was the lost lottery pick last year. He just turned 20 but possesses good upside as one of the future cornerstones of the Warriors. Both Kuminga and Moody will likely get more minutes next season as Golden State seeks conseuctive titles.

Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody part of Golden State Warriors' future core

Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors are built to contend for the next few seasons. Steph Curry is still in his prime, while Klay Thompson will likely get back to his rhythm next season. Draymond Green's style ages well, and the team has a nice collection of young talent.

Jonathan Kuminga has superstar potential, while Moses Moody could be their next best two-way player. James Wiseman could become a difference maker if he can stay healthy. Andrew Wiggins has finally realized his potential, while Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the league now.

With several key players from this championship run entering free agency, the young Warriors players are poised for more minutes next season. Wiseman could start at center if Kevon Looney leaves. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga could replace the production of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., respectively.

The Warriors have a unique core of players who could give them more titles this decade. They also have owners who are not afraid to spend a lot of money to win championships. It's interesting to note that most of the Warriors' core of veteran and young players were originally drafted by the team.

