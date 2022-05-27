"Steph and Klay all about winning and tearing your f**king heart out", "Luka be like f**k a 'mismatch' Ima shoot an awful shot here goes!", "Klay don't give a f**k, he firing that bi**h right over you!" - Fans with all love for Golden State and trolling for Dallas as series finishes 4-1 for Dubs

The Golden State Warriors stormed back to the NBA finals following their Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Steph Curry and Co. registered a 120-110 win at home. The Warriors dominated the match behind Klay Thompson's 32-point effort. The Warriors sharpshooter shot eight threes. His performance was crucial in preventing Dallas from making a comeback into the game late during the third quarter.

The Golden State Warriors proved, when healthy, they are still arguably the most successful team in the postseason. They are yet to play a Game 7 in this playoffs campaign, displaying their dominance against elite opponents like Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic.

NBA World reacts to Golden State Warriors making another successful run in the postseason

The Golden State Warriors weren't hot favorites to make the NBA Finals. Klay Thompson's level of play was questionable after a two-year absence, while the Warriors didn't make a big-name acquisition to support the likes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green in Klay's absence. Nevertheless, they added some quality veteran talent and developed young stars like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who helped them compete for the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors managed to carry their regular-season success in the postseason, with Klay Thompson firing on all cylinders. The NBA fraternity showed respect for their grit and determination online. Here are some of the best reactions:

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The fact that the Big 3 of the Warriors has went to the Finals 6 times in the last 8 seasons is beyond Impressive and a beautiful thing to witness!!! Real Talk. The fact that the Big 3 of the Warriors has went to the Finals 6 times in the last 8 seasons is beyond Impressive and a beautiful thing to witness!!! Real Talk.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Lol no one is stopping this Warriors team. Title No. 4 on the way for Steph, Klay, and Dray. Lol no one is stopping this Warriors team. Title No. 4 on the way for Steph, Klay, and Dray.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo KD left and the Warriors still winning. I just know he mad lol KD left and the Warriors still winning. I just know he mad lol

NBA fraternity shows love to Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson endured a rough patch in his NBA career after he sat out two and a half seasons due to long-term injuries. He returned this campaign, struggled to play to his potential, found his rhythm, and is now producing the goods like he did when the Dubs made five consecutive finals appearances between 2015 and 2019.

Thompson came up big for the Dubs in their Game 5 closeout win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring a game-high 32 points on 48% shooting. It was a crucial effort from him because Steph Curry wasn't having one of the most efficient games, and the Mavericks were on course to make this a close encounter down the stretch.

Here are some of the best reactions to Klay's masterpiece in Game 5:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



2015: NBA Finals

2016: NBA Finals

2017: NBA Finals

2018: NBA Finals

2019: NBA Finals

2020: Injured, missed Playoffs

2021: Injured, missed Playoffs

2022: NBA Finals When Klay Thompson is healthy, the Warriors are a LOCK to reach the NBA Finals2015: NBA Finals2016: NBA Finals2017: NBA Finals2018: NBA Finals2019: NBA Finals2020: Injured, missed Playoffs2021: Injured, missed Playoffs2022: NBA Finals When Klay Thompson is healthy, the Warriors are a LOCK to reach the NBA Finals 🏆2015: NBA Finals 2016: NBA Finals 2017: NBA Finals 2018: NBA Finals 2019: NBA Finals 2020: Injured, missed Playoffs2021: Injured, missed Playoffs2022: NBA Finals https://t.co/CIfEq11g1S

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 How Steph and Klay doing Luka How Steph and Klay doing Luka https://t.co/3VdRwZwlpL

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Klay Thompson to Luka Doncic right now Klay Thompson to Luka Doncic right now https://t.co/beocystw08

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Klay Thompson to Mavs defenders



Klay Thompson to Mavs defendershttps://t.co/GqWZU7CDwg

Raj C. @RajChipalu Steph and Klay all about winning and tearing your fucking heart out. Steph and Klay all about winning and tearing your fucking heart out.

K.C. @Not___KC Ive always feared a hot Klay more than a hot Steph



Steph still gotta work to get his shot up a bit. Klay dont give a fuck. He firing that bitch right over you Ive always feared a hot Klay more than a hot StephSteph still gotta work to get his shot up a bit. Klay dont give a fuck. He firing that bitch right over you

NBA Fans mercilessly troll Steph Curry and Luka Doncic

Steph Curry and Luka Doncic, two of the biggest names to take to the court during the Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks series, were heavily roasted online for various reasons.

Curry won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award, but it only led to him getting trolled for not yet winning an NBA Finals MVP award in his career.

Ahmed🇸🇴/Skylar Diggins I need you lol @big_business_ NBA going to hell creating these Conference Finals MVP trophies, they gonna create disgusting dialogues for years to come NBA going to hell creating these Conference Finals MVP trophies, they gonna create disgusting dialogues for years to come

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA They created a diet MVP award so Steph could win one. Nasty work Adam Silver They created a diet MVP award so Steph could win one. Nasty work Adam Silver

buckets @buckets stephen curry has won his 1st finals mvp trophy stephen curry has won his 1st finals mvp trophy https://t.co/VrqtM9wobX

Rocket Man @WhatIfiWasWhYte … Steph Curry got one WCF MVP and Lebron got ZERO Steph Curry got one WCF MVP and Lebron got ZERO 👀…

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic faced plenty of criticism for his lackluster defense in a closeout game. Fans vented their frustration at watching the Slovenian not getting back on defense and constantly complaining to the referees after not seeing calls go his way.

Eddie Gonzalez @bansky Luka be like fuck a “mismatch” Ima shoot an awful shot here goes! Luka be like fuck a “mismatch” Ima shoot an awful shot here goes!

Real Talk🗣 @zabandskii Mfs saying “get luka some help” TEACH THIS NIGGA SOME DEFENSE Mfs saying “get luka some help” TEACH THIS NIGGA SOME DEFENSE

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe