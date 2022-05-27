"Steph and Klay all about winning and tearing your f**king heart out", "Luka be like f**k a 'mismatch' Ima shoot an awful shot here goes!", "Klay don't give a f**k, he firing that bi**h right over you!" - Fans with all love for Golden State and trolling for Dallas as series finishes 4-1 for Dubs

The Golden State Warriors stormed back to the NBA finals following their Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Steph Curry and Co. registered a 120-110 win at home. The Warriors dominated the match behind Klay Thompson's 32-point effort. The Warriors sharpshooter shot eight threes. His performance was crucial in preventing Dallas from making a comeback into the game late during the third quarter.
The Golden State Warriors proved, when healthy, they are still arguably the most successful team in the postseason. They are yet to play a Game 7 in this playoffs campaign, displaying their dominance against elite opponents like Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic.
NBA World reacts to Golden State Warriors making another successful run in the postseason
The Golden State Warriors weren't hot favorites to make the NBA Finals. Klay Thompson's level of play was questionable after a two-year absence, while the Warriors didn't make a big-name acquisition to support the likes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green in Klay's absence. Nevertheless, they added some quality veteran talent and developed young stars like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who helped them compete for the top spot in the Western Conference.
The Warriors managed to carry their regular-season success in the postseason, with Klay Thompson firing on all cylinders. The NBA fraternity showed respect for their grit and determination online. Here are some of the best reactions:
NBA fraternity shows love to Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson endured a rough patch in his NBA career after he sat out two and a half seasons due to long-term injuries. He returned this campaign, struggled to play to his potential, found his rhythm, and is now producing the goods like he did when the Dubs made five consecutive finals appearances between 2015 and 2019.
Thompson came up big for the Dubs in their Game 5 closeout win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring a game-high 32 points on 48% shooting. It was a crucial effort from him because Steph Curry wasn't having one of the most efficient games, and the Mavericks were on course to make this a close encounter down the stretch.
Here are some of the best reactions to Klay's masterpiece in Game 5:
NBA Fans mercilessly troll Steph Curry and Luka Doncic
Steph Curry and Luka Doncic, two of the biggest names to take to the court during the Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks series, were heavily roasted online for various reasons.
Curry won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award, but it only led to him getting trolled for not yet winning an NBA Finals MVP award in his career.
Meanwhile, Luka Doncic faced plenty of criticism for his lackluster defense in a closeout game. Fans vented their frustration at watching the Slovenian not getting back on defense and constantly complaining to the referees after not seeing calls go his way.