“Steph literally said ‘what are they gonna say about me now?’, and Draymond’s like ‘I’ve got something’” - Nick Wright says Draymond Green intended to create some news with his comments on Steph Curry

Draymond Green recently made news with his comments about Steph Curry while appearing on JJ Redick's podcast. The defensive stalwart spoke about how Curry didn't learn to create his own shot until after Kevin Durant left the Warriors.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, NBA analyst Nick Wright spoke about how he thinks Draymond knew what he was doing when he made those comments. Wright spoke about how this was Draymond Green, the media personality, trying to generate buzz about Curry and the Warriors. Wright said:

"He said he takes his media & podcast career as seriously as he takes his basketball career. If you want to take it seriously, you have to create some news. That's what he's doing much to the chagrin I would imagine, of one Steph Curry. Steph literally said, ‘what are they gonna say about me now?’, and Draymond’s like ‘I’ve got something’."

Draymond Green spoke about how the Warriors were vulnerable with Kevin Durant. He claimed that Curry had not learned to score at will. Green believes that the Warriors would not have won the championship in 2017 and 2019 if they did not have Durant.

Draymond Green's significance to the Warriors

Green wrestles for the ball against Al Horford in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 2

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but the quality of the player is clear when watching the Warriors play.

Green is the orchestrator for the Warriors. He is the one who makes them tick on the court. Green's ability on the floor is playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's IQ and his floor general abilities.

Draymond can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables the Warriors to use Green's speed and versatility advantageously.

Green was also arguably the best defender in the game this season. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, which allows him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

The intangibles Draymond Green brings to the roster are underrated. He has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty as they won their fourth championship in eight years.

