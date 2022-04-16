"Steph made it this far without LeBron" - Stephen A. Smith backs Steph Curry for his comments on LeBron James wanting to play with him

Stephen A. Smith has backed Steph Curry for his comments about playing with LeBron James.

On The Shop, James said that the current NBA player he wants to play with is Curry of the Golden State Warriors. James complimented Curry for his game and expressed his admiration for the greatest shooter in the game's history, saying:

"In today’s game? S**t, there's some motherf***rs in today's game, but Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with for sure in today’s game... Right now it’s Steph. I love everything about that guy. Lethal."

Curry responded to James' comments in an appearance on '95.7 The Game'. Curry laughed at the compliment and pointed out that he has teamed up with "The King" in the last two All-Star Games. The three-time NBA champion did call James' comments "cool."

Well, he got his wish. He's picked me the last two All-Star games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now. Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all time, cool. Like that's amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world, though," Curry said.

ESPN's Smith gave his take on James' comments about teamming up with Curry. Smith pointed out that Curry does not need James, adding the ring argument about the possibility of Curry becoming the best player of his generation. He said:

"Steph knows he's just one ring short of matching LeBron's four. Just two away from having the most championships of any superstar player from this generation. We're talking legacies, a competition for rings. Steph made it this far without LeBron. Now, he's made it clear he can handle things from here."

Steph Curry explains his 'I'm good right now' comments on LeBron James

Steph Curry (left )and LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability.

On The Draymond Green Show, Curry explained his comments about James. Curry noted that it's all just fantasy and would never happen in real life. The greatest shooter ever added that he admires James for showing support to him during his days playing at Davidson, saying:

'''I'm good right now,' is you can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation and your moment, your time and who I have been rocking with from Day 1. That’s my best answer because it's fantasy; it’s wild but there’s a respect and appreciation and a surrealness."

Curry also revealed that he kept an autographed jersey of James at his parent's home in North Carolina. A fun fact about both Curry and James is that they were both born in Akron, Ohio.

