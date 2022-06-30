"Steph is mature enough to let Draymond's comments bounce off his back” - Chris Broussard calls out Draymond Green on his recent comments on ‘Hamptons 5’ era Dubs

After Draymond Green's controversial take on Steph Curry recently, Chris Broussard has fired back at the Warriors veteran. In a specific reference to the Golden State Warriors' 2016 Finals, the analyst minced no words while responding to Green.

Sitting down with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on The Old Man and Three podcast, Draymond Green made a rather controversial statement. He mentioned that in the 2016 Finals, he didn't believe Steph Curry had the ability to create his own shot or score at will.

While this comes as a shock considering the form Curry was in that season, several didn't take the comments well. Chris Broussard was no different.

In a sharp response to Draymond Green, Broussard said:

"Steph is mature enough to let Draymond's comments bounce off his back. But Draymond's not making sense. First of all, you say Steph couldn't create his own shot. Well, he averaged 30 alright? He was the unanimous MVP that season. It seemed like he was fine."

Then referring to another comment by Draymond in the clip, Broussard added:

"He admitted the Cavaliers in those Finals were double-teaming Steph. Even when KD was there. Now why would you need to double-team him if he can't create his own shot. You're not doubling him as he's running around the court, running off screens. You're doubling him when he has the ball. Why? Because he can create his own shot!"

Chris Broussard's tone progressed from calm to livid as he continued to pick apart Green's comments. Highlighting the success of the Warriors team from that era, the analyst seemed dumbfounded by Green's claims.

With reference to the Warriors' winning percentage in the Durant era, a graphic showed that without Kevin Durant, the team won 81% of their games. But without Steph, the team only won 61% of the time.

Highlighting this fact and returning to Draymond's comments about teams having figured the Warriors out, Broussard concluded with:

"It would've been tough is what he [Draymond] means. It wouldn't have been like, 'teams had figured us out.' No, you weren't head and shoulders above everybody like you were once you got Durant."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Steph is mature enough to let Draymond's comments bounce off his back. But Draymond's not making sense. He said Steph couldn't create his own shot — Steph averaged 30, he was a unanimous MVP that season. It seemed like he was fine." — @Chris_Broussard "Steph is mature enough to let Draymond's comments bounce off his back. But Draymond's not making sense. He said Steph couldn't create his own shot — Steph averaged 30, he was a unanimous MVP that season. It seemed like he was fine." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/IsKyCY92su

Are Draymond Green's comments a disservice to Steph Curry's ability?

Draymond Green and Steph Curry celebrate winning the 2022 Finals

It comes as no shock that Draymond's comments on Steph Curry haven't been well received by NBA fans. Considering the sheer mastery with which Curry operates, it's hard to denigrate the offensive aspect of his game.

While the comments themselves will have a negligible impact on Steph, the fans haven't reacted the same way.

Guru @DrGuru_



: Kevin Durant is a 7-ft version of Steph Curry



@JJ_Redick: Those Warriors don’t beat Houston w/o KD (even tho they did in 2019)



: 2016 Steph couldn’t get his own bucket



Is “The New Media” just a pseudonym for the anti-Curry agenda? In the last week: @CJMcCollum : Kevin Durant is a 7-ft version of Steph Curry@JJ_Redick: Those Warriors don’t beat Houston w/o KD (even tho they did in 2019) @Money23Green : 2016 Steph couldn’t get his own bucketIs “The New Media” just a pseudonym for the anti-Curry agenda? In the last week: @CJMcCollum: Kevin Durant is a 7-ft version of Steph Curry@JJ_Redick: Those Warriors don’t beat Houston w/o KD (even tho they did in 2019)@Money23Green: 2016 Steph couldn’t get his own bucket Is “The New Media” just a pseudonym for the anti-Curry agenda?

SplashBrosMuse @SplashBrosMuse “Steph Curry hadn’t figured out how to get a bucket whenever he wanted to” — Draymond Green “Steph Curry hadn’t figured out how to get a bucket whenever he wanted to” — Draymond Green https://t.co/9J4LIu6Wr6

ibee @Ib_eee If im Steph Curry Draymond Green gonna have to see me after today cuz wtf he talking bout? The most efficient 30 point scorer in history didn’t know how to get a bucket?????? Nigga you forgot how to shoot.. How tf you forget how to shoot in your prime If im Steph Curry Draymond Green gonna have to see me after today cuz wtf he talking bout? The most efficient 30 point scorer in history didn’t know how to get a bucket?????? Nigga you forgot how to shoot.. How tf you forget how to shoot in your prime

Srideep @Srideep06446098

Steph curry averaged 30 on 50/40/90 splits

You the new media tellling he couldn't get his own bucket like everybody is locking him up

Draymond remember Steph curry and Klay made a career for you @Money23Green Draymond do you remember 2016Steph curry averaged 30 on 50/40/90 splitsYou the new media tellling he couldn't get his own bucket like everybody is locking him upDraymond remember Steph curry and Klay made a career for you @Money23Green Draymond do you remember 2016 Steph curry averaged 30 on 50/40/90 splitsYou the new media tellling he couldn't get his own bucket like everybody is locking him upDraymond remember Steph curry and Klay made a career for you

Watching defenders pick Curry up from halfcourt is a sign of respect towards his ability to create his own shot. While Green argued that Curry hadn't figured out a way to score at will back in the 2015-16 season, the numbers would argue otherwise.

Steph Curry was a firestarter of the highest caliber. Notching an average of 30.1 points and 45.4% shooting from beyond the arc, Curry earning the unanimous MVP was not by chance.

In this regard, Green's comments come across as a bit disingenous. Having seen Curry's sustained excellence, the comments do underplay how skilled of a player Steph was and continues to be.

