"Steph has all the money in the world, what the heck else does he need?" - MLB legend claims burden of responsibility drives Steph Curry to become greater

Steph Curry showed a lot of emotion after leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years. Last season's success has taken Curry's legacy to the next level. MLB and Bay Area legend Barry Bonds has claimed that the burden of responsibility has enhanced the Warriors superstar's greatness.

In an interview with The Mercury News, Bonds opened up about the pressure Curry has had to overcome as the face of Golden State. Bonds played for the San Francisco Giants for 15 seasons, becoming a Bay Area legend. He never won a World Series title but owns seven MVP awards and hit 762 home runs.

"The responsibility is heavy, but it drives us," Bonds said. "I had that for a lot of years. It's a very taxing job, but you have to be prepared for it, and you have to want it. And Steph wants it. When you're that good, you want it."

Bonds also explained that it takes a special player to become successful while having the responsibility to carry a franchise. He noted that responsibility is not for everyone, as it can get overwhelming to handle the pressure of expectations.

"You have to be a special kind of person to deal with that responsibility," Bonds said. "You have to want that responsibility. I don't know how to explain it. Sometimes it can be frightening. Sometimes you want to quit because it's too much for you. And at the same time, you strive for it because that's what keeps you going."

The Giants superstar also thinks Curry's responsibility as the face of the Warriors gives him the motivation to succeed. With Golden State set to be competitive for years to come, Curry has a chance to win more championships heading into his twilight years.

"Steph has all the money in the world, what the heck else does he need?" Bonds said. "Steph's drive comes from that responsibility."

Is Steph Curry part of Mt. Rushmore of Bay Area athletes?

Steph Curry at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry has cemented himself as one of the best players ever by winning his fourth championship. Curry also won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy in the process. With hisa latest accolades, is the Golden State Warriors superstar part of the Bay Area's Mt. Rushmore of athletes?

Barry Bonds has Curry on his Mt. Rushmore of Bay Area sportspeople. However, Bonds' list is fluid, as it includes himself, Willie Mays, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. Bonds was the face of the Giants for 15 years, while Mays was one of the biggest icons in baseball history.

Meanwhile, Rice and Montana won multiple championships for the San Francisco 49ers. According to Bonta Hill of the San Francisco Examiner, Curry belongs to the Mt. Rushmore.

Hill omitted Rice from his list but pointed out that Bonds is a polarizing figure due to his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

