"Steph is old" - Charles Barkley suggests Warriors to make superstar trade while dismissing young rebuild as solution for recent woes

The Golden State Warriors' future is uncertain as the team continues to struggle in the 2024-25 NBA season. Even with the aging duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the team still wants to contend for the title. However, it isn't easy, as they lack help.

Former star Charles Barkley suggested that the Warriors should make a big splash in the trade market. The discussion was brought up on Monday's episode of "Inside the NBA," when Kenny Smith said the team needs to have a young rebuild around Curry.

However, Barkley wasn't a fan of Smith's suggestion and said Golden State needs to have an established star. The former league MVP said that getting a superstar as part of their rebuild will help address their struggling season.

"It doesn't matter what they do," Barkley said. "Unless they get a superstar to try to rebuild... That's their only chance because Steph is old."

Barkley said that even if the Warriors surround their stars with young talent, it won't help them get out of their current slump.

"If they make a big trade is what I said. Getting younger ain't gon' make them better."

Golden State is 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 21-21 record this season. They've struggled to pick up momentum and their star's age is showing. Curry has played 33 games this season, averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists with 41.1% shooting from deep.

Curry's numbers are the lowest since the 2019-20 season where he averaged 20.8 ppg and only played five games.

Warriors linked to Milwaukee Bucks star

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk revealed on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast that the Warriors are linked to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA Insider also dismissed the rumors about Golden State potentially pursuing Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler.

According to Youngmisuk, Golden State is not interested in dealing with Butler. Instead, he argued that it could be viable to keep the assets they have and acquire a player like Antetokounmpo in the summer.

“I don’t think there’s interest in Butler,” Youngmisuk said. “But if they were to do that, you can’t take a swing then if things go bad in Milwaukee with Giannis this summer. And that is why you have to hold on to your assets to make a run at a guy like that if he becomes available."

A possible departure by the Greek star could be possible with reports earlier in the season about Giannis' unsure future in Milwaukee following a 2-8 start. However, the Bucks shut down the talks after the team started to pick up the pace.

