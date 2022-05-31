"Steph, for some people they like to qualify his resume but I think his legacy is already set" - Jay Williams believes 3x All-Star has more on the line as compared to Steph Curry with NBA finals imminent

Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum will face-off in the NBA finals, starting June 2.

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will meet in the finals for the first time since the 1963-1964 season. In that series, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell faced off, with Boston winning four games to one.

The Golden State Warriors are moving into the finals as the favorites, according to Vegas. Caesars has -160 on the money line for them.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," talked about Jayson Tatum's 2022 playoff journey. He also spoke about who he thinks has more on the line in the NBA Finals, stating:

"He (Tatum) would have gone through KD, Kyrie, he would've gone through Giannis, he would've gone through one of the best complete teams in all of basketball and Jimmy Butler, who was playing.

"I'm not saying he's in the same category, but statistically, Jimmy Butler was in the same category as Michael Jordan with the type of numbers he was putting up.

"I would say Tatum (has more on the line in the NBA finals) for me because Steph Curry, for some people, they like to qualify his resume but I think his legacy is already set, now could he enhance it slight?

"Yes, which I think is a big conversation, but I think Jayson Tatum winning his first championship, going through that gauntlet, I'm going with Jayson Tatum."

Jayson Tatum will, without a doubt, join the talks around the top 10/top five players after the 2022 NBA finals, regardless of the outcome.

Steph Curry and company look like the balanced arsenal they were before the 2019-20 season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 5

Steph Curry and company once again look like a balanced team. They are led by the fire & ice combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Jordan Poole has emerged as a potential splash-brother with his first-round performance against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have developed Poole into a reliable scoring option who can get to the rim with speed, while scoring and drawing fouls.

Golden State Warriors @warriors DUB NATION STAND UP



The Golden State Warriors are Western Conference Champions DUB NATION STAND UPThe Golden State Warriors are Western Conference Champions https://t.co/b9AnekuRWw

Andrew Wiggins gives them the odd 20-point game with seven-10 rebounds a game. However, the most invaluable thing of all is his defensive presence as a six-foot-eight wing.

Kevon Looney provides a big body on defense. He also possesses invaluable rebounding skills. His ability to grab offensive rebounds with a packed paint leads to open-threes on a team with two of the greatest shooters of all time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far