"Steph's 4th quarter was fantastic" - Steve Kerr heaps praise on Steph Curry as he goes off for 15 points in the last quarter of Golden State Warriors win over Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has applauded Steph Curry for his heroic efforts in the fourth quarter of his team's 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Warriors were up by just five points entering the final frame of the match, but Curry ensured they did not slip up and lose the tie.

Steph Curry struggled to start the game and scored 15 points in the first three quarters on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor. However, it didn't take long for him to flip the switch, as he scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the fourth quarter alone.

Here's what Kerr had to say about Curry's remarkable in-game turnaround to lead the Golden State Warriors to a win:

"I though Steph had one of the great turnarounds, you know, in the fourth quarter. He's got knack for that. It's a really unique skill to be able to turn what frankly is a very poor game for him into a dominant fourth quarter, very few people can flip a game like that. In the midst of a struggle. Takes supreme confidence to be able to do that and Steph's fourth quarter was fantastic."

"Hid defense, his weak side defense was not what it's been. He's had a phenomenal defensive season, we've talked about it, and his defense was not there tonight, I think he just didn't seem locked in at that end and then obviously was missing a lot of shots that he normally makes, and then he flopped the switch at the start of that fourth quarter and was brilliant."

Steph Curry's 30-point outing was supported by Draymond Green, who recorded a 16-point triple-double, and Damion Lee, who had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting (four triples).

The Golden State Warriors played without starters Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Both players are currently in the league's health and safety protocols.

Steph Curry receives standing ovation from Golden State Warriors fans for breaking Ray Allen's record

Steph Curry was given a hero's welcome by Golden State Warriors fans at Chase Center ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Curry broke Ray Allen's three-point shooting record last week at Madison Square Garden, and this was his first game since achieving the milestone.

Warriors fans get a chance to give Steph Curry a standing ovation for becoming 3-point champ. First time he's been home since the record.

Golden State Warriors fans paid their respects to Curry by giving him a standing ovation. He returned the favor by leading the team to their 25th win of the campaign.

The Warriors are second in the Western Conference standings following their loss to the Toronto Raptors last week. They were the number one seed for a long stretch of time and will be eager to earn the position back.

