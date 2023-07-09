“Steph's best attribute is his conditioning”: MPJ on training with Steph Curry

When you think of Steph Curry, his limitless shooting and relentless off-ball movement are usually the first things that come to mind. However, if you were to ask players around the NBA, it would appear Curry's work in the gym is what separates him from other players in the league.

According to Michael Porter Jr., who was speaking to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks during a recent interview, Curry's best attribute is his conditioning.

"I'm close with him and his trainer," Porter Jr. said. "So when we work out together, really Steph's best attribute is his conditioning. Like, his workouts are. ... Some guys may do a star drill where they run from the top of the key to the corner to the other wing, to the other wing, to the other corner.

"He's doing that same drill, but full court. So from the top of the key here to the opposite corner. So his conditioning is, like, his best attribute."

He continued:

"So that's what I pick up from him. And his attention to detail, I think that's something all the great players have their routine, so he definitely has that, for sure. Like, you don't just become that good at shooting just by a gift. Some of it is a gift, but you got to work to become one of those shooters. ...

"People try to diminish Steph by saying he has a talent, he's just a great shooter. But you have to do so many other things to become what Steph Curry actually is."

Steph Curry will be entering his 15th season when the new basketball year gets underway. At age 35, Curry is still one of the most active players on the court, which as Porter Jr. noted, is a testament to his conditioning.

Steph Curry has no retirement plans

During a red carpet event in December 2022, Steph Curry was asked whether he has started considering retirement. According to the Golden State Warriors superstar, he's planning on taking things a year at a time:

"I talked to Tom Brady at one point about how he's at the point of his career where he's still playing at a high level at 44 or whatever it is. His example and his advice, was to just take it a year at a time.

"There's no way to fast forward. That's not how you got to this point, so don't rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you and I don't see myself slowing down any time soon."

Last season, Curry played in 56 regular-season games, averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 42.7% from 3-point range and 57.9% from two-point range.

The Warriors recently boosted their guard rotation with the addition of veteran guards Chris Paul and Cory Joseph. Now, Steph Curry and the Warriors will be hoping to add another championship to their dynasty's resume.

