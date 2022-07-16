“Steph’s focus is purely on winning a 5th ring” - Ric Bucher says Steph Curry won’t be opposed to a Kevin Durant return, says his motivation is overtaking LeBron James

Kevin Durant's former teammate Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship in breathtaking fashion. Coincidentally, Durant has left the NBA world in hysteria in the wake of his astounding decision to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA offseason has commenced and teams have already made big moves in the market. Taking into consideration Durant's trade request, one can't help but wonder if a reunion with Curry could be on the cards.

Speaking about the rather complicated scenario, 'First Things First' analyst Ric Bucher shared his opinion on the 'Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets' saga.

Bucher said:

"Someone from KD's camp told me Steph Curry was among the stars around the league that had reached out to KD. Steph is not opposed to KD returning to the Warriors. Steph's focus is winning a 5th ring — it'd give him one more than LeBron."

Steph Curry and the GSW's path to stardom

The Golden State Warriors captured the 2022 NBA championship in six games against the Boston Celtics. The trinity of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green inscribed their names in 'Bay Area' history.

The championship all but placed Steph Curry amongst the 'creme de la creme' of basketball players.

It's become transpicuos that the two-time NBA 'MVP' is not yet done, in his continuing bid to alter and shape the future of basketball, and more importantly his legacy.

This hunger is set with the intentions of surpassing renowned and acclaimed NBA champion, LeBron James. As such, there have been whispers of a reunion between former 'All-Star' teammates Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Curry and Durant witnessed some significant success together during KD's three-year cameo at the 'Dubs'. The Warriors superteam would go on to dominate the NBA for the next three years, forming a formidable dynasty during this period.

The 'Big four' went on to three NBA finals. They won two and lost the third in 2019, as pivotal 'All-Stars' Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson endured gruesome season-ending injuries.

The post Kevin Durant era

Kevin Durant's departure in the summer of 2019 from the Warriors saw the seven-time champions suffer a horrendous campaign. They finished the campaign as the worst team in the NBA with just 15 wins. A historic campaign for all the wrong reasons, just a season succeeding their trip to the NBA finals.

However, the Warriors reincarnation has been one to watch. Their integration of youth, experience and 'All-Stars' has bode well for the franchise. The 'Big Three''s loyalty and patience have paid off.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green do not look like they will be done any time soon. With Durant's exit on the cusp, it might seem relevant that the former 'MVP' feels he has unfinished business at the Chase Center.

